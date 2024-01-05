BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,570 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,426,000.

BATS OMFL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 484,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

