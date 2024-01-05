BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

