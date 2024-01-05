BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $816.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,004. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.46 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $799.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

