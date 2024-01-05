BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 73,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,741. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $418.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

