BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Fortive comprises about 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

