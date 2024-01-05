BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 17,197,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,586,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

