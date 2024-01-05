BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,182. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.20 and a 12-month high of $279.33.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
