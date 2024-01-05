BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,479,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

