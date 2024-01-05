BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.32. 839,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $462.22 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $610.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.