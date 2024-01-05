BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.42. 276,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.