BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 1,778,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.