BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,053,039. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

