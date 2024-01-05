BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,563,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,688,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day moving average is $248.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

