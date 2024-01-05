BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 2,817,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

