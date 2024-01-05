BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. CF Industries accounts for 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 345,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,982. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

