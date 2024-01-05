BNC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after buying an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,348. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

