BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $230.69. 315,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.72. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

