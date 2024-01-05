BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Booking comprises about 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,435.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,056.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,151.16 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

