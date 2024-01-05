BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,562,000 after purchasing an additional 263,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.42. 144,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.49 and a 200 day moving average of $500.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

