BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. 800,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,759. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

