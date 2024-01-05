BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,212. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

