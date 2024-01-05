BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,683. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

