BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,972. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

