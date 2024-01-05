BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. 1,122,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,615. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.