BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 3.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 88,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,385,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 249.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 399,865 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 295.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 3,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

