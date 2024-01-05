Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

