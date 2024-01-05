Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

