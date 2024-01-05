Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,739,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,995,000 after buying an additional 410,178 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 552.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

EL opened at $138.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

