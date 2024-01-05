Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,056.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,085.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

