Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 9,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAC. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 237,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

