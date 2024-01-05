Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.