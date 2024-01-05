Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $103.43

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $64.91 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

