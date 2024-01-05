Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target at $2.17

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 361,540 shares of company stock worth $182,888. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 189,392 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 225.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 799.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.