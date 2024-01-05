Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.88. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,955,027 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

