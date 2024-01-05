Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 625,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

