Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

NYSE BN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,285.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

