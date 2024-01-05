Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,457 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

