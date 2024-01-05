Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 5.47% of PROS worth $87,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PROS by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on PROS

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.