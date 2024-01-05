Brown Advisory Inc. Has $85.72 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.99% of Churchill Downs worth $85,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.8 %

CHDN opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

