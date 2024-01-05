Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $101,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

