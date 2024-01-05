Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 197,855 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $76,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 56.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of WHD opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

