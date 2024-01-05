Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 21,790 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

