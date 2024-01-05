Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,948 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.01% of John Bean Technologies worth $67,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About John Bean Technologies

Free Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

