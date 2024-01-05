Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.