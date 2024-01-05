Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 745 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 651,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.