Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.66. 3,191,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.