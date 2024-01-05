Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 295 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 102.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

Teleflex stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

