Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 5,698 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 394,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,480. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

