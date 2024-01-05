Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Shares of 38,932 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,025,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF remained flat at $46.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,085 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

