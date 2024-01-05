Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Centene were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Trading Down 0.2 %

CNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 846,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,236. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

